‘Help us solve the case’: Police seek tips after boy’s disappearance from Maine campground in 1975

CHAIN OF PONDS, Maine — Back on Labor Day weekend in 1975, four-year-old Kurt Newton disappeared from a campground in Maine.

The boy, who was camping with his family, was last seen on Aug. 31, 1975 at Chain of Ponds township, near the Canadian border in northern Franklin County.

The young boy with light-blonde hair was never found.

Now, 50 years later, state police are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help solve the case.

“Despite a large search effort by law enforcement and civilians, he was never found,” state police said of Kurt in a statement on Sunday.

“Help us solve the case,” state police urged in their message to the public on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-624-7076, ext. 9, or to use the online tip form.

