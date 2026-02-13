‘Help us empower people’: The Kindness Café in Newton aims to serve up confidence with every cup

NEWTON, Mass. — A new café in Newton aims to serve up confidence with every cup of coffee.

It’s called The Kindness Café, and it offers paid barista training to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We sell coffee, pastries, muffins, hot chocolate, cappuccino, all kinds of goodies,” said Michael Simmons, barista at The Kindness Cafe.

Simmons is among baristas-in-training who are learning valuable skills so they may participate more in their communities through meaningful and connective work, officials said.

The cafe is not open to the public and is donation-based only.

“These are the most reliable folks you can ever hire,” said Abby Parrilla, CEO of The Price Center, which provides day programs and employment services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The individuals training at The Kindness Cafe are “highly capable, wonderfully motivated, and eager to show what’s possible when opportunity meets support,” organizers said.

The program is “a great opportunity for the community to learn more about our individuals and to help us empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism,” Parrilla said.

