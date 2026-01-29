‘A heinous killing’: Mass. man sentenced to state prison for stabbing death with sword on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was sentenced to state prison on Thursday in connection with stabbing a man to death with a sword on Cape Cod in 2022.

James Blood, 43, of Lynn, in Barnstable Superior Court, was sentenced to 18-20 years in state prison on a manslaughter charge and 3 years probation on an enter at night for felony placing a person in fear charge, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement.

On October 24, 2022, prosecutors said Blood entered a home in Falmouth where the victim, Corey Lowe, 29, of East Falmouth, was inside.

Blood tried to lure Lowe into a fist fight while keeping his hand hidden in his pocket, prosecutors said. He continued to advance on Lowe and refused to leave the home or remove his hand from his pocket.

Lowe then picked up a sword to keep a distance between Blood and himself. Lowe then put the sword down, and Lowe and Blood engaged in a fist fight.

During the fight, another witness jumped onto Blood’s back and put him in a headlock. Seeing Blood struggling to breathe, Lowe pleaded with the witness to let Blood go, prosecutors said.

Once the witness let Blood go, Blood “picked up the sword and stabbed the victim,” Galibois said in his statement.

Blood fled the home while Lowe suffered significant blood loss. Prosecutors said Lowe died the next day at Boston Medical Center after suffering 19 sharp force injuries.

A jury on Tuesday convicted Blood of manslaughter and enter at night for felony placing a person in fear. A co-defendant in this case, Cynthia Rubin, is scheduled for trial in May.

“This was a heinous killing,” Galibois said.

“We hope this verdict brings a measure of peace to Mr. Lowe’s family and friends,” the district attorney said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

