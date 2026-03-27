Healey, Campbell among elected officials slated to speak at ‘No Kings’ protest in Boston on Saturday

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey and Attorney General Andrea Campbell are among elected officials slated to speak at the “No Kings” protest in Boston on Saturday.

The rally is expected to draw more than 100,000 people to Boston Common from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, organizers said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, both Massachusetts Democrats, are also slated to speak at the event, which will protest the Trump administration.

The event’s emcee will be Rahsaan Hall, president and CEO of Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts.

Performers will include the Dropkick Murphys.

A “chainsaw artist,” Kat Dressler, will be carving a large ice sculpture measuring 24 feet by 5 feet with the words “End ICE,” organizers said.

Event sponsors include the ACLU of Massachusetts, American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, Boston Democratic Socialists of America, Common Cause Massachusetts, the Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action, MassCOSH, Massachusetts Climate Action Network, Mexico Solidarity Project, and Progressive Democrats of Massachusetts, among others.

Organizers said more than 3,000 No Kings rallies and marches are happening worldwide on Saturday, including nearly 160 in cities and towns across Massachusetts.

No Kings Boston is organized by a coalition of the ACLU of Massachusetts, Indivisible Mass Coalition, and Mass 50501.

In response to a wave of similar “No Kings” protests in October, President Donald Trump posted an AI meme to social media, which depicted the president flying a fighter jet and dumping raw sewage on protestors as the song “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins played in the background.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group