‘He was the best’: Family member identifies young man struck, killed by trash truck in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a young man on an e-bike was struck and killed by a trash tuck in Boston on Tuesday morning, officials said

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Cambridge and Hano streets in the city’s Allston section just after 10 a.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Video from the scene showed the Republic Services trash truck and an e-bike roped off with yellow police tape as detectives and a crash reconstruction team gathered evidence.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Allston

It appears the victim, who was identified by his uncle as Samuel Alvarado, was riding the e-bike when he was struck by the truck.

Alvarado’s uncle, Melecio, described him as a “very sweet boy” who loved to play ranchero music on his guitar. He said they also lived together on Hanover Street.

“He was the best. He was always together with me,” Melecio Alvarado said of his nephew. “He liked to play guitar and sing.”

Samuel Alvarado Handout photo

Alvarado, a native of Honduras, had moved to America and was working at a restaurant as a chef, according to his uncle.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group