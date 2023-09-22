Local

Hazmat situation in Norwell after home mailed ‘suspicious white powder’

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

NORWELL FIRE DEPARTMENT (NORWELL FIRE DEPARTMENT)

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

NORWELL, Mass — Hazmat crews responded to a Norwell home Friday afternoon after a resident was mailed a suspicious package.

A resident on Judges Hill Drive reported to authorities that they were mailed a package containing a “copious amount of suspicious white powder,” according to the Norwell Fire Department.

The situation is ongoing and crews have been at the scene for over an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read