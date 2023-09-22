Hazmat situation in Norwell after home mailed ‘suspicious white powder’

NORWELL, Mass — Hazmat crews responded to a Norwell home Friday afternoon after a resident was mailed a suspicious package.

A resident on Judges Hill Drive reported to authorities that they were mailed a package containing a “copious amount of suspicious white powder,” according to the Norwell Fire Department.

Crews declared Tier 1 Hazmat incident on Judges Hill Drive. Resident reports being mailed a “copious amount of suspicious white powder” pic.twitter.com/NTg7VjK5TV — Norwell Fire Department (@norwell_fire) September 22, 2023

The situation is ongoing and crews have been at the scene for over an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

