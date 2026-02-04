Have you seen him? Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old boy

Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Rawle Dejonge of Dorchester, who is missing.

Rawle was last seen on Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. at his home on Wildwood Street in Dorchester, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police described Rawle as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has one to two tattoos on his arms.

Rawle Dejonge of Dorchester (Boston Police)

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black pants, a black ski mask, and a white shirt. Police said he may be in the area of Egleston Square or Quincy Street.

Detectives are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Rawle Dejonge’s whereabouts is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

