Have you seen her? Boston police seeking the public’s help in search for missing 13-year-old

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 13-year-old from Dorchester.

Zaniya “Princess” Davis was reported missing on October 4, when officers responded to a Dorchester residence to a call about Davis’s disappearance at around 8:30 PM. Police say she was supposed to report to a youth residence in Roxbury at 7:00 PM, but never showed up.

Davis is described as a Black female, about 5′2″ tall, weighing approximately 138 pounds, with brown hair styled in braids.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings, blue Crocs, a Sprayground backpack, and a black ski mask.

Davis is known to frequent the areas in downtown Boston, Revere, and Cambridge.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zaniya Davis is urged to contact 911 or Detectives at (617) 343-4335.

Those who wish to do so anonymously can also do so via phone at 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), or through the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

