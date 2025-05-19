Have you seen her? Boston Police seeking public’s help in locating missing teenager

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Mattapan.

Sally Phillips, 16, of Mattapan, was last seen on Thursday, May 15, in the area of Astoria Street.

She is described as a Black female of thin build, and standing about 5′5″.

Police say that Phillips may be with Ashton Willis-Leblanc and Nasario McLean.

Anyone who has seen Phillips or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or District B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

