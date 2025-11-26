Harvard ranks America’s 5th for most Instagrammed college

BOSTON, MASS. — Founded in 1636, Harvard University is the oldest institution of higher education in the U.S., but it also sits at the 5th most Instagrammed college in America, according to data analyzed by Covers.com Editor-In-Chief James Bisson.

From its historic red-brick buildings, leafy quads, and iconic libraries that give the school a timeless academic feel - the university provides numerous photo opportunies.

Popular shots at Harvard University from Instagram, according to Bisson, include the Widener Library Steps, Harvard Yard in autumn, and the John Harvard statue.

The university has a total of 1.66M posts on Instagram.

The top 10 schools and universities in America ranked by Bisson at Covers.com is listed below:

School State Posts (Approx) Arizona State University Arizona 2.4M University of California California 2.1M University of Central Florida Florida 2M Ohio State University Ohio 1.92M Harvard University Mass. 1.66M Michigan State University Michigan 1.6M Texas A&M University Texas 1.5M Georgia State University Georgia 1.5M Florida International University Florida 1.3M University of Florida Florida 1.2M

