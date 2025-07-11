Happening this weekend: Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival, Patriot Place music, summer movies in Beverly

The weekend is here, and if you’re looking for something to do, we have a few suggestions for you.

The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival kicks off this weekend, offering garden enthusiasts a chance to explore private gardens across the Cape for a $5 entry fee per garden.

The ten-day festival includes tours, workshops, and lectures, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations. It’s a perfect opportunity for those looking to enjoy the beauty of summer on the Cape.

In addition to the Hydrangea Festival, music lovers can enjoy the Live Music Series at Patriot Place this Saturday. The event runs from 4 to 7 PM at the Dean College Stage, providing a lively outdoor experience.

On Sunday, Lynch Park in Beverly will host a free concert starting at 6 PM. Visitors can enjoy the music and then stay for a screening of the movie ‘That Thing You Do’ from 8 to 10 PM, making for a full evening of entertainment.

With a variety of events taking place, this weekend offers something for everyone to enjoy, whether it’s exploring gardens, listening to live music, or watching a movie under the stars.

