Happening this weekend: Boston Food Festival, Houghs Neck Chowdafest, Worcester Brazilian Festival

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Boston and its surrounding areas are hosting a variety of festivals offering food, culture, and entertainment for all ages.

The Boston Local Food Festival will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, featuring nearly 100 food vendors. It promises a wide range of cuisine, along with contests, demos, and a family fun zone.

It’s a great opportunity for food lovers to explore local flavors.

Meanwhile, the Houghs Neck Chowdafest is scheduled for Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maritime Center, offering tastes of more than 20 chowders.

At the Houghs Neck Chowdafest, attendees can enjoy live entertainment and a video gaming truck for kids. The event also features a cash bar and a bake sale, making it a fun outing for the whole family.

Additionally, the Worcester Brazilian Festival will be held on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Institute Park in Worcester, showcasing Brazilian culture through music, dance, and food.

The Brazilian Festival in Worcester is free to attend and offers interactive entertainment for kids, along with live music and dancing.

It’s a chance to experience Brazilian culture without leaving New England.

Enjoy the festivities and the cooler weather!

