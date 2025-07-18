Happening this weekend: 3 fun things to do in Massachusetts

This weekend offers a variety of exciting events across Massachusetts, including a Beatles-inspired concert, a museum birthday celebration, and an arts festival.

On Saturday evening, the band Beatlejuice will perform a live concert at the Salisbury Oceanfront Stage starting at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks over the ocean at 10:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Ecotarium in Worcester is celebrating its 200th birthday with a free event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, featuring museum exploration and interactive activities.

ArtBeat, an arts festival in Davis Square, Somerville, will take place from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, showcasing craft vendors, artists, and live performances.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

