Growing concern over ICE arrests amid Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in Massachusetts

LOWELL, Mass. — Growing concern over ICE raids has led to several cancellations of Latino events across the state, including Fiesta del Sol, which was slated in Everett this weekend, but the Lowell community says they’re not letting fear stop their celebration.

On the City of Everett’s website, a message reads in part, “With the recent ICE raids in our region, many of our friends and neighbors are feeling fear and uncertainty. We believe it would not be right to hold a celebration at a time when members of our community may not feel safe attending.”

The Fiesta del Sol celebration was supposed to take place on Saturday, September 20.

“It did create a couple of thoughts and conversations. We were thinking if we were going to go virtual instead. Do we do something that is not going to impact a lot of groups, but then we started to think that this is something that we need to do, it’s just like we cannot be quiet,” said Lowell Latinx Center Executive Director Diego Leonardo.

Leonardo says preps started months ago for Lowell’s Hispanic and Latinx Fest. Security and safety measures have already been discussed with local law enforcement and volunteers. Leonardo says the goal is to provide a safe space where no one feels threatened. “If you have a football team and then you are getting all the team players and football players deported, the only people that will stay are the coaches. The coaches don’t play the game,” said Leonardo.

Boston 25 News reached out to ICE for comment. We have not heard back.

“Massachusetts is stronger because we’ve welcomed immigrants who followed the laws, earned their citizenship, and made valuable contributions to our communities. Immigration status is complex, and not every undocumented resident in Massachusetts falls into the same category and circumstances. However, for those who have no legitimate claim to be here but want a future in the U.S., the only way to do that is to self-deport and reapply legally as the Trump administration has urged them to do. Returning to their home countries and reapplying for legal status protects them, protects legal Latino residents, and protects the federal immigration officers who would rather work collaboratively with our cities and towns to keep dangerous individuals off our streets,” said Todd Taylor, a Chelsea city councilor and member of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee.

“We understand that the fear is there it’s real and don’t jeopardize your security or your sense of security for just one moment. If you don’t feel that you have the right support , don’t go out,” said Leonardo.

To learn more, visit the following link for Know Your Rights Resources: Immigrant and Refugee Support — Lowell Alliance .

