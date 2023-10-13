Great Chelsea Fire: Saturday marks 50 years since devastating blaze destroyed 56 city businesses

CHELSEA, Mass — This weekend marks 50 years since the Great Chelsea Fire.

The massive fire destroyed 18 blocks of the city’s “rag shop” district, demolished 56 businesses, and left over 600 people unemployed.

Firefights say the fire alarm was struck at 3:56 p.m. on October 14, 1973, for a blaze that started on Spruce and Summer streets.

According to the Boston Globe, “The fire area was almost entirely within the perimeters of two urban renewal projects — a planned $14.6 million industrial park and a proposed $2.3 million residential project.”

More than 2,000 firefighters from 60 Massachusetts fire departments assisted in tearing down the blaze.

The Great Chelsea Fire of 1973 came 65 years after an even bigger fire in the same neighborhood in 1908. The city was fully rebuilt after the first fire.

The Globe reports that the cause of the fire was never determined.

No one was killed in the fire, but the fire changed the community forever.

