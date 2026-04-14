Governor proposing cell phone restrictions, deactivating features for kids

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State House is proposing an outright ban on social media use for anyone up to the age of fourteen years old, but Governor Maura Healey is proposing something different.

Healey says she wants social media companies themselves to do a lot more to protect young people.

“Ours is not a ban, it speaks to de-activating certain settings that particularly drive addiction,” said Healey during a press conference today.

Under Healey’s proposal, media companies would have to restrict access to social media platforms to two hours a day for anyone under eighteen.

The default settings for social media apps would be required to turn off functions like infinite scrolling, autoplay, and location tracking.

The apps would also restrict notifications at night and during school hours. It would be up to parents to change those default settings.

“We get it, parents we get it. Kids we get it. This is out of control. Social media and the addiction in social media are out of control and it’s harming our young people,” said Healey.

The senate bill bans cell phone use in Massachusetts Public Schools.

The house bill bans social media for all users under the age of fourteen, with parental consent needed for fourteen- and fifteen-year-olds.

“This is about ensuring that companies that are making money hand over fist are not doing so by exploiting the health and wellbeing of our young people,” said Healey.

The three bills will have to go to the house committee where the differences will have to be worked out. Healey and legislative leaders hope to have something in place by the next school year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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