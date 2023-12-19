Gov. Maura Healey and partner Joanna Lydgate take part in holiday gift drive

Boston — Governor Maura Healey and her partner Joanna Lydgate attended an official event together on Tuesday preparing holiday gifts meant for children in foster care.

The pair wrapped gifts at the Department of Children and Families office in Roxbury as part of the Wonderfund’s Holiday Gift Drive.

The Wonderfund is non-profit that serves kids in Massachusetts who have been impacted by abuse and neglect.

“It was a real pleasure to be here this morning. I was touring earlier with my partner Joanna Lydgate, who herself has a real interest in this area,” said Healey. “She actually worked with foster kids in the Bronx for years, and we wanted to come and just share in the joy and the celebration which is this toy drive.”

“I can’t say enough about the wonderful work that our DCF workers do, our teams do, day in a day out,” said Healey.

After Healey and Lydgate wrapped some gifts, they took part in a delivery of some presents to the home of a foster family,

An advisory from the governor’s office about Tuesday’s event listed Lydgate as “first partner.”

Gov. Healey was asked about introducing Lydgate at the beginning of the event they were at on Tuesday and whether she wanted to say anything to the people of Massachusetts by way of introducing her.

“I think she’s pretty known, Joanna Lydgate, my partner,” said Healey.

“And it’s been great to be able to do these kinds of events and other kinds of events with her,” said Healey. I’m grateful for all of her support.”

“She also used to work in foster care, so today was meaningful day as well.” said Healey.

The governor was also asked if the public might be seeing more of Lydgate.

“Absolutely, as much as she has appetite and capacity for it. Absolutely.”

Healey moved into Lydgate’s home in Arlington this past summer according to a report in the Boston Globe. Lydgate has been Healey’s partner since 2020.

