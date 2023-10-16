Gov. Healey to provide update on state’s ongoing migrant housing emergency

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Monday will provide an update on the ongoing state of emergency that was declared in August amid the rapidly rising numbers of migrant families arriving in the state.

Healey declared a state of emergency because the migrants flocking to Massachusetts are in need of shelter and services, and there is a severe lack of shelter availability in the state.

At the time of the emergency declaration, Healey said that Massachusetts had been spending around $45 million a month on emergency assistance for families. The state then launched the Massachusetts Migrant Families Relief Fund to assist new migrant arrivals in Massachusetts.

In September, Healey offered a spending bill to state lawmakers that included $250 million to put toward the escalating emergency shelter crisis. That bill remains before a House committee.

As of Oct. 12, there were almost 7,500 families, or nearly 23,000 migrants in total, enrolled in the state’s emergency shelter system, according to Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.

About half of the migrants are staying in traditional shelters, while the others are being housed in hotels and motels.

Healey has said the $250 million would allow the state to continue to serve families and assist communities that are experiencing unexpected increases in students while the administration works on longer-term solutions.

Last week, federal officials sent by the White House visited Massachusetts to survey the situation involving migrants.

Healey has also urged the federal government to approve work authorizations for migrants.

The governor is slated to provide an update on the emergency at 11 a.m. from the State House. It will be streamed live on Boston25News.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

