Good Samaritans pull driver from fiery vehicle after rollover crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A driver is hurt after a fiery crash in Raynham on Sunday morning.

According to Raynham Fire, around 11:43 a.m. crews received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash just north of Route 44 on Route 24 northbound.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a midsize SUV with heavy damage in a wooded area next to the highway. According to officials, the vehicle appears to have rolled over a few times, and the engine compartment caught on fire.

Bystanders who pulled over after the crash removed the driver from the vehicle. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

Raynham firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and began providing medical treatment to the patient.

The driver was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and is in stable condition.

“I would like to commend the good Samaritans who acted without hesitation and removed the victim from danger before our crews arrived,” Chief LaCivita said. “Their actions certainly made a difference and may very well have saved the driver’s life.”

The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

