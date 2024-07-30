Going for gold: Beverly Hospital dresses babies as Olympic athletes

BEVERLY, Mass. — In celebration of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Beverly Hospital’s youngest residents are showing support for Team USA’s athletes and sporting gold of their own.

The Special Care Nursery was transformed into a mini Olympic Village on Monday.

The gold medalists include Fastest Milk Drinker Charlie Philbrick, Heavyweight Champion Liam Hernandez, and Best Cuddler Leeonzo Escolante.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Going for gold: Beverly Hospital dresses NICU babies as Olympic athletes (Beth Israel Lahey Health)

Beverly Hospital is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group