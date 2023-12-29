Glove in an elevator: Bruins G Jeremy Swayman, Jakub Lauko rescued from broken elevator on Christmas

Normally when hockey players are trapped in a box, they just committed a hooking call.

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and forward Jakub Lauko were simply trying to visit one of their teammates on the holidays when they became trapped in an elevator.

The pair were taking a lift up to Kevin Shattenkirk’s apartment on Christmas when the elevator they were riding suddenly came to a halt.

‘Go to Shatty’s they said,” Swayman chronicled on his Instagram story.

Jeremy Swayman and Jakub Lauko got stuck in the elevator on their way up to Kevin Shattenkirk’s crib 😬😭



(via JSwayman1/IG) pic.twitter.com/hlh1oky3fZ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 26, 2023

According to Boston.com, the pair were stuck in the shaft for 30 minutes before local firefighters took a saw to extract the Bruins.

“We’re fine sway was crying a little but I did give him a goalie hug,” Lauko updated on social media the next day.

we’re fine😁 sway was crying a little but I did give him a goalie hug🫂 — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) December 26, 2023

