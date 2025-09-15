Gladys Vega: Fallout from ramped-up ICE efforts in Mass. as Hispanic Heritage month begins

Boston 25 sat down with Gladys Vega, president and CEO of La Colaborativa to discuss how ramped-up ICE activity is affecting Spanish-speaking communities in Chelsea and beyond — and how the agency is responding to shifts in community needs. Watch the full conversation as we mark the start National Hispanic Heritage Month Monday September 15th

