‘Give fans what they want’: Bill Belichick headlines new online coaching show

Bill Belichick will be busy in his first NFL season away from the sidelines in decades.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is partnering with Underdog Fantasy for a new show that will feature Belichick breaking down NFL games and film.

“Coach with Bill Belichick” will air on YouTube prior to the beginning of the NFL season and promises to bring fans inside the headspace of one of football’s greatest minds.

“This show is going to give fans a comprehensive look at the behind-the-scenes of the National Football League: what it’s like to coach, how to prepare, how to team build, exactly the way I would do it if I was coaching a team,” said Belichick. “I partnered with Underdog because it’s a sports company run by sports people, and they want sports to connect to the fans, and that’s what I want to do. We want to find a connection where we are giving the fans what they’ve asked me for – perspective on decision-making that goes on within an organization and a breakdown of schematics and personnel within the game. Underdog wants to do that, so it’s a great marriage and a great fit.”

Executive Producer Tim Livingston describes the new project as a show for the football purists.

“We are in the early stages of development, but the show is going to be the premier destination for fans who want to understand the game, broken down, pulled apart and visually illustrated by the GOAT,” said Livingston.

We got our guy.



Coach Bill Belichick, unfiltered, every week. pic.twitter.com/1OzwcIuAtb — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) July 31, 2024

Outside of the new YouTube show, Belichick will also be a fixture on “Inside the NFL” with Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson and Chris Long and also frequently appear on Peyton and Eli’s “Manningcast” during Monday Night Football.

