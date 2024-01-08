Girl hospitalized after tree branch falls on her head in Hudson

HUDSON, Mass. — A girl was rushed to the hospital after a tree branch fell and struck her in the head as she boarded a school bus in Hudson on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a person struck by a fallen tree limb in the area of Falls Brook Road and Laurel Drive around 9:30 a.m. found a Quinn Middle School student suffering from injuries, according to the Hudson Police Department.

The girl, who police said was about 10 or 11 years of age, was taken to a hospital in Marlboro for the treatment of minor injuries.

Police noted that the girl had just gotten out of a car to get on the bus when the limb fell on her.

Schools in Hudson were delayed by two hours due to Sunday’s snowstorm, according to Hudson Public Schools.

There were many reports across the state of downed trees and branches snapping under the weight of heavy snow, including an instance of this happening in Dracut that a Boston 25 viewer captured on their Ring camera.

Tree snaps under weight of heavy snow in Dracut Credit Luis Feliciano

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

