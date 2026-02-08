‘Get psyched for Sunday’: Patriots fans pack the Pro Shop eager to get new merch for the big game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks battle in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday in Santa Clara, CA. On Saturday night, Patriots fans crowded the ProShop outside Gillette Stadium to find new gear to wear to watch parties.

Boston 25 News Reporter Michael Raimondi saw several people on Facetime with friends or family to pick out different shirts, hats or jerseys. People braved the snow and frigid temperatures to make sure they got their new merchandise.

“I love wearing what the players are wearing because it makes me feel closer to them for sure and it’s super pretty,” Patriots fan Julia said. “We got the quarter zips in the mail and were looking for the sweatpants to match and I got the zip up.”

Julia and her boyfriend, Mike, are hardcore fans. They said they’ve each spent about $2,000 on Patriots’ merch this season.

“We love the Patriots, we love to support,” she said. “We came right when they opened this morning and they said they restocked at 3 o’clock, so we came back here.”

Our crew met people from all over New England and as far away as Indiana. Patriots fan Anthony is from Boston and wanted to be back among Pats nation for the big game.

“I brought my son out here for the atmosphere to be with real fans,” Anthony said. Back home where we are is Colts country. We hate it there, so now we’re back where trophy town is."

As fans perused the store looking for the item of their eye, others were there just to be with other Patriots fans and feel the excitement. Kelly and her young baby Rosie were in the ProShop on their way to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“See the trophies, do a bit of pregaming, and get warmed up for tomorrow.”

Kelly is a fourth-generation season ticket holder. Her father works in the hall, and they went to visit him to get themselves even more psyched for the Super Bowl.

“Let’s go in, visit grandpa, and get psyched for tomorrow,” she said.

Nearly every fan is rooting for and expecting a Patriots win on Sunday. Kelly says the team’s fast turnaround was unexpected, and she is pumped that the team is back in the big game.

“I can’t believe we are going. It’s so exciting, and we all want to win, but at the end of the day, we’re so excited they’re there, and we are just so proud of them.”

The Patriots ProShop is open 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group