Gap Year: What if they don’t know what’s next?

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Graduating from high school can be exciting, but also stressful. One poll found about 66 percent of teens say they’re worried about what comes after high school.

Some students may be academically ready, but emotionally behind. One option is taking a gap year, a year off between high school and college. But is it a smart move or a risky one?

Caps, gowns, and a big life decision. After graduation, many students head straight to college. But a growing number are hitting pause first.

A gap year could be a solution. It’s a year students take off from school. Often to work, volunteer, travel, or explore career interests. Estimates suggest 40 to 60 thousand teens take a gap year each year.

About 90 percent of gap year students return to college within a year. And 95 percent say they felt better prepared. But a gap year isn’t for everyone.

Taking time away from school can make it harder to get back into the academic routine. And some programs, especially travel or international volunteering, can cost thousands of dollars. And if students don’t plan ahead, they may need to reapply or defer admission to the college of their choice.

Experts say the key to a successful gap year is intentional planning. Set clear goals, choose productive activities, and create a realistic budget. When done right, the goal isn’t to delay the future; it’s to make sure students are ready for it.

Students considering a gap year don’t have to plan it alone.

Organizations like the Gap Year Association offer resources, program listings, and planning guides to help students design a purposeful year that may include work, internships, service, or travel. Research from the organization shows that about 90 percent of gap year students enroll in college within a year.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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Sources:

https://nwef.org/2022/03/02/how-to-help-your-high-schooler-decide-what-to-do-after-graduation/

https://www.usnews.com/education/best-colleges/articles/what-a-gap-year-is-and-how-it-prepares-students-for-college?edu-2294-control=true

https://tiltingfutures.org/content/how-many-students-take-a-gap-year/

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