Furever Friday: Zadie looking for her forever home

Meet Zadie, a nine-year-old dog of royalty, looking for her forever home.

Zadie is currently available for adoption through Broken Tail Rescue, where she has been for six months after her old owners moved and weren’t able to take her with them.

Zadie is 9 years old, but she still has a lot of pep in her step and enjoys walks around the neighborhood.

Zadie is good with people, cats, and older children, although she prefers to be the only dog in the household.

Zadie is perfectly house-trained and enjoys going on walks and being outdoors.

With the holiday season approaching, Zadie would be awfully thankful if you would welcome her into her home.

If you’re interested in adopting Zadie, please reach out to Broken Tail Rescue or click this link.

