Furever Friday: Ventura looking for a forever home

Meet Ventura, a 5-year-old galgo, or Spanish greyhound, whose working days are behind him and looking to find a welcoming home.

Ventura’s fur may look like a tiger’s but he is far from ferocious. He is an easygoing and sweet dog who is a people-pleaser.

He is lively and affectionate, happy to walk on a leash and snuggle.

He is most familiar with larger dogs but we believe he would do well in most environments.

Ventura was a hunting dog in Spain before coming stateside and this new citizen is ready to retire so long as there’s plenty of treats and activities to keep him busy.

If you or someone you know is interested in welcoming Ventura into their home reach out to Greyhound Friends or click this link.

