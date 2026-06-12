Furever Friday: Rory and MayBelle looking for a forever home

SUDBURY, Mass. — Meet Rory and MayBelle, a bonded pair who have been loved and doted on their whole lives.

Adopted by a longtime Save A Dog supporter, these sweet pups are up for placement because of their owner’s terminal illness.

Rory is 11 years old and about 17 pounds; MayBelle is 8 and about 36 pounds.

Both are affectionate and playful. Rory is a sensitive soul – he originally came from a hoarding situation and so takes a little while to feel comfortable in a new environment, but once he trusts you, he’ll beg for belly rubs and be your friend forever.

MayBelle is gentle and outgoing. She loves people and is very sociable and affectionate. She’s the confident one of the pair, and Rory tends to follow her lead.

Both dogs know some basic commands like sit, stay, and leave it.

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