‘Fun experience’: Tiny home built by Quincy High students could be used for affordable housing

QUINCY, Mass. — What started as a vision for Quincy High School students inside the classroom has now come to life. Students got to build a tiny home, and the years-long project is a full-circle moment for educators and alumni.

The project was first spearheaded by the Builders and Remodelers’ Association in conjunction with the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, and later became a collaborative effort between students at Quincy High School.

“I definitely did not know how to build a house before, I didn’t know how to do siding, like everything that I learned here was new to me,” said Quincy HS Senior Maleena Miller.

Local businesses even stepped in to donate materials and offer mentorship. Guidance from instructors like Mr. Burke and local businesses who helped mentor and donated materials to the school’s carpentry program turned this vision into a home—a tiny one at that!

“Looking at it now, we never would have expected it to be this big and this great just starting out with laying all this gravel on the ground here,” said alumnus of the 2022 graduating class, John Alessandro.

NeighborWorks Housing Solutions anticipates purchasing the tiny home on wheels. The non-profit says there are close to one thousand units on the Southshore, and although there is no set-in-stone plan, they think the tiny home is a good resource for affordable housing and emergency services.

“It is a reality that people can’t afford housing in this part of the northeast, and it’s a wonderful opportunity and option for people who are just either getting into the market or downsizing as they age, or for emergency situations,” said Quincy Site Director, Donna Ackerman.

