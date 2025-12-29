Fuel spill in Boston’s Ted Williams Tunnel snarls traffic on Mass. Pike

BOSTON — A crash with a fuel spill in Boston’s Ted Williams Tunnel is snarling traffic on Monday.

The crash happened in the tunnel on the eastbound side of Interstate 90, according to MassDOT.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area because the left travel lane will be closed until the crash cleanup is complete.

Temporary signs and message boards are being deployed to advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group