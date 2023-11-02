Fuddruckers set to close one of its Massachusetts restaurants at end of the year

SAUGUS, Mass. — The Fuddruckers restaurant announced Wednesday they are closing one of its two Massachusetts located at the end of the year.

The chain that says it serves “the World’s Greatest Hamburgers” will be shutting down its Saugus location on Route 1 after being in business for more than 35 years.

The restaurant said that it fought to stay open through multiple attempts to negotiate a “fair lease” with its landlord before eventually being “forced to make this very difficult decision.”

The restaurant will be closing sometime in mid-to-late December, though an exact date has not been announced.

“We want to thank our loyal friends and guests for continuing to support us all of these years. We have been honored to host hundreds of fundraisers, car shows, motorcycle nights, and other events for our community,” Saugus franchise owner Adrienne LeBlanc said in a statement. “As a small, locally owned woman run business, your support has meant everything.”

The Fuddruckers inside Reading’s Jordan’s Furniture will stay open and be the only chain left in New England.

The Texas chain is known for its self-serve produce bar where customers can top their own burger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group