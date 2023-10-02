Foxboro station to offer permanent weekday commuter rail service

FOXBORO, Mass. — The commuter rail pilot program at Foxboro station is now permanent.

Starting Monday, commuters can take the train on weekdays from Patriot Place. The service begins right at the start of the MBTA’s Fall/Winter schedule.

The MBTA says the year-long pilot program was so successful that it will now be here to stay Monday through Friday for riders. They’ll also building a full station with high-level platforms to accommodate all riders.

In order to make the Foxboro/Franklin line a permanent service, the MBTA looked at several key metrics, including ridership which exceeded its goals and saw up to 133 boardings a day.

On-time performance improved along the entire line. The service also provided new commuting options for people living in the area.

Since the service is here to stay, the Kraft Group is designing a fully accessible station that includes building full-length high-level platforms.

The new service has 11 inbound and 10 outbound trips a day and includes stops at Back Bay and South Station.

