Foxboro police seek criminal complaints against 3 men in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — Police in Foxboro on Thursday announced that they are seeking criminal complaints against three Rhode Island men in connection with the death of a lifelong New England Patriots fan who died following an altercation in the stands at Gillette Stadium during a game against the Miami Dolphins in September.

The complaints allege assault and battery and disorderly conduct in the death of 53-year-old New Hampshire native Dale Mooney, according to Foxboro Police Chief Michael A. Grace.

Grace’s department didn’t release the names of three men who were allegedly involved in the altercation.

Dale Mooney, screenshots from video of altercation in the stands at Patriots game

“The applications for complaints submitted by the Foxboro Police Department will now be scheduled for a probable-cause hearing before a clerk or assistant clerk in the Wrentham District Court in the coming weeks,” Grace said in a news release. “Should the clerk find probable cause to issue the charges, the names of the individuals will become public record at that time.”

Mooney, a married father of two who lived in Newmarket, was attending New England’s Sunday night game on Sept. 17 when he passed away.

Mooney suffered an “apparent medical event” in the stadium’s 308/309 section during the fourth quarter of the game around 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

A subsequent autopsy that was conducted “didn’t suggest a fatal traumatic injury,” but also failed to identify a cause of death, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

“The final cause and manner of the death of Dale Mooney, 53, of New Hampshire, remain undetermined pending further testing by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” authorities said.

Mooney’s wife, Lisa, told Boston 25 News that her husband was a lifelong fan of the Patriots who had been a season ticket holder for 30 years. She also described him as a “good dad” to their two adult sons.

When asked about this latest development, Lisa declined to share a comment with Boston 25 News.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Foxboro police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

