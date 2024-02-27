Four juveniles detained, one stabbed in connection to altercation at MBTA station in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Four juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with an altercation and stabbing at the MBTA’s Quincy Center station on Monday.

Officers responding to the station around 7:30 p.m. found a juvenile victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the neck, according to transit police.

Detectives are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

