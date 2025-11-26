Foundation pushes for durable fire hoses after 2 firefighters were killed in 2014 Back Bay fire

BRAINTREE, MASS. — The Last Call Foundation pays tribute to fallen firefighter Michael Kennedy, one of two firefighters who lost their lives in a massive fire in Boston’s Back Bay in 2014. Since then, the foundation’s mission is to raise awareness on firefighter safety and put into action standards that can keep firefighters protected, like durable fire hoses.

On Wednesday, Braintree’s Fire Department was one of very few in the state to receive a SnapTite firehose.

“When I discovered that the hose failed before he ever got water, I was flabbergasted I didn’t even know that would happen,” said Kathy Crosby-Bell, Michael’s mother and the President of the Last Call Foundation.

“Right now, most departments in Massachusetts and in fact in all of North America most departments are carrying hose that if it’s dragged into a burning building and comes within twelve inches of an open flame, which is in a burning building, will fail in less than three minutes.”

The foundation says the work isn’t done. Many fire department’s still use traditional fire hoses that burn through quickly and now they’re raising funds to try and replace as many as possible.

Boston25 News reached out to the state, they say line hoses like these are considered high priority purchases and that they’ve encouraged every fire department in the state to apply for these grants.

