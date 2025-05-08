Former US Vatican ambassador and Boston Mayor Ray Flynn surprised by choice of new pope

BOSTON — At his home in South Boston Thursday, former Boston Mayor and US Vatican Ambassador Ray Flynn watched the historic moment an American, for the first time ever, is chosen to lead the Catholic church

In 1993, President Bill Clinton appointed Ray Flynn, then the Mayor of Boston, to be the US Ambassador to the Vatican.

He considered Pope John Paul the Second a friend.

Today, Flynn could not be happier with the selection of Pope Leo the 14th.

“It really is extraordinarily exciting,” Flynn said. “This is an extraordinary choice, and I’m glad that I’m alive to see the first American pope.”

At the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, in Boston’s South End, as fresh yellow bunting signified the selection of a new pope, there is enthusiasm

“I’m just astonished that actually they’ve chosen an American pope. I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Stacey Cannon said.

Back in South Boston, Ray Flynn is hoping this new, American-born pope can lead to healing in the face of the clergy crisis

“The Conclave just chose the person they thought is best for uniting not only America, but the world as well, and that couldn’t make me happier. It’s exactly what we need,” Flynn said

