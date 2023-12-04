Former emaciated dog rescued in Boston healthy again, ready to find home for holidays, ARL says

BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog that was found as a severely emaciated stray in Boston over the summer is finally healthy again and ready to find a forever home for the holidays, the Animal Rescue League announced Monday.

Dobby, a mixed-breed dog who was rescued in the area of Franklin Park in Dorchester in August, weighed just 37 pounds when he was taken to the ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center for care.

The ARL said Dobby scored a 1 out of 9 on the body condition score chart, which represents the “highest level of emaciation with ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences evident from a distance, no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass.” Dobby also had urine-stained fur, mild dental disease, and many pressure sores, indicating that he had been confined to a small space.

After he was evaluated by the ARL, Dobby went to foster care and was placed on a strict refeeding plan. He’s since gained 22 pounds and is now at a stable enough weight to be made available for adoption.

In a statement, the ARL said, “Despite everything he has gone through, Dobby has defined resilience and strength and has won the hearts of so many at ARL with his sweet and loving demeanor and is sure to be an amazing pet.”

Those who are interested in adopting Dobby can click here for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

