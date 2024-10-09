Former Billerica police officer indicted for aggravated rape of a child, DA says

BILLERICA, Mass. — A former Billerica police officer has been indicted on criminal charges in connection with an alleged sexual relationship that he had with an underage girl, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

A Middlesex County grand jury indicted Alexander Allen, 35, on charges of aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and possession of child pornography, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Allen was working as a Billerica Police Officer in 2023 when he revealed to a fellow officer that he had an intimate relationship with a teenager, Ryan’s office said in a news release.

The Billerica Police Department reported the incident to Ryan’s office and a subsequent investigation revealed that Allen met the victim when she was 14 years old and “grew close to her,” according to prosecutors.

In March of 2021, two months before the victim’s 16th birthday, Allen allegedly offered to pick her up at an appointment, drove her back to her home where no one else was present, and engaged in sexual relations with the victim.

Prosecutors also allege that Allen asked for and received a naked photo of the victim before she turned 18.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Allen is slated to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn on Oct. 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

