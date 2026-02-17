Foods to celebrate the Lunar New Year

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tuesday marks the start of the Lunar New Year.

This year welcomes the Year of the Horse — specifically, the Fire Horse.

It’s one of the most important holidays in China and in Asian communities around the world. Celebrations vary by country and region, but several traditions are widely shared — including a large family reunion dinner and the giving of cash gifts in red envelopes to children.

The holiday follows the Chinese zodiac cycle, and 2026 ushers in the Year of the Fire Horse. According to the Asia Society, the Fire Horse is expected to bring “a cycle of heightened passion, boldness, energy, and courage.”

Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate family, honor tradition, welcome good fortune, embrace a fresh start — and enjoy plenty of delicious food.

Boston 25 welcomed Jimmy Liang, founder of JP Fuji Group, and Robert Gonzalez, executive pastry chef, to talk about the most popular Lunar New Year dishes — and the special meaning behind each one.

Foods to celebrate Lunar New Year

