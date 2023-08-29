Flying from Boston to Florida? Hurricane Idalia will likely affect your trip

Flights from Boston to Florida are beginning to be canceled as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at the Sunshine State’s Gulf coast area.

Idalia strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane early Tuesday with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days.

Forecasters say the powerful storm will be dangerous enough to cancel or delay flights across a large portion of Florida.

Tampa Bay International Airport shut down operations at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday with Idalia slated to make landfall as a possible Category 3 storm as early as Wednesday.

“Tampa International Airport will suspend all commercial operations beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, with the Airport remaining closed until it can assess any damages later in the week,” officials said in a news release. “The closure will allow the Airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft before Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane.”

The airport hopes to resume air traffic by Thursday morning.

JetBlue and Delta flights from Boston’s Logan Airport to Tampa on Tuesday and Wednesday have already been canceled, FlightAware showed.

All commercial flights to #Tampa are cancelled after the airport closed. Hurricane Idalia is making its way toward Florida’s Gulf Coast and could make landfall as a category 3 Hurricane. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/sXHV85PzpY — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) August 29, 2023

A hurricane warning was in effect for the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Idalia is projected to have sustained winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph) as it approaches Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

