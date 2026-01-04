Flights in and out of Boston’s Logan Airport impacted by US military action in Venezuela

BOSTON — The FAA has banned all United States airlines from flying in Venezuelan airspace.

This comes after the US Armed Forces attacked Venezuela by air, land, and sea overnight Saturday and captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Delcy Rodriguez.

The travel ban is now impacting Americans who were headed for vacations in warmer destinations.

Some families were waiting out the developing news at a hotel near Boston’s Logan Airport on Saturday.

“We got to the airport this morning, and it was about 6 o’clock when we got a notification that the flight was cancelled,” New Hampshire resident Richard Little said.

Little tells Boston 25 News he was supposed to fly into Puerto Rico with friends for a cruise to the Virgin Islands.

“It’s unfortunate what’s going on,” Little said. “But you know, it affects a lot of people.”

President Donald Trump said Maduro will now stand trial in the U.S. for criminal drug trafficking charges.

“Maduro was the kingpin responsible for trafficking drugs into the U.S. as alleged in the indictment,” President Trump said during an 11 a.m. news conference at Mar-a-Lago.

A Latin American woman at Logan Saturday morning told Boston 25 News that she has been following the tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela for the last 20 years and is celebrating that Maduro’s no longer in power.

“Venezuelan people are suffering too much,” Heidi Morales said. “Enough is enough, so I’m happy.”

Morales has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years and said not traveling is a small price to pay for Venezuelans who are yearning for a better life.

“That’s why we flew out of our countries looking for an opportunity for freedom, for safety,” Morales explained. “So it’s worth it, if I will have to wait here, I will be okay.”

It’s unclear how long the travel ban will last. Maduro’s

