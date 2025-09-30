Flight bound for Boston hits the brakes during takeoff due to unexpected aircraft on the runway

A flight destined for Boston had to hit the brakes in a hurry after another plane unexpectedly crossed in front of it.

On Sunday, American Airlines flight 2453, an Airbus A321 with 94 passengers and seven crew members, slammed on the brakes just before takeoff because another plane was on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport, according to a spokesperson with American Airlines.

No one was injured in the incident.

“We thank our crew members for their quick action and our customers for their understanding,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The American Airlines flight later departed for Boston normally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

