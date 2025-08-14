Flash flood warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flash flood warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for northwestern Essex County and northwestern Middlesex County until 9:00 p.m.

Areas that are likely to be impacted include Lowell, Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen, Billerica, Chelmsford, Andover, Dracut, Tewksbury, North Andover, Danvers, Wilmington, Newburyport, Amesbury, North Reading, Ipswich, Tyngsborough, Middleton, Georgetown, and Boxford.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/13 10:15PM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/vBb7Ytmzcx — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) August 13, 2025

The National Weather Service also says to avoid “urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.”

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect until 8:00 p.m. in the same counties, with areas such Haverhill, Methuen, Gloucester, North Andover, Danvers, Newburyport, North Reading, Ipswich, Middleton, Salisbury, Georgetown, Boxford, Hamilton, Rockport, Newbury, Groveland, Topsfield, Rowley, Wenham, and West Newbury likely to be affected.

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

©2025 Cox Media Group