Flames shoot from window as firefighters battle blaze at Boston home

BOSTON — Flames could be seen shooting from a window as crews battled a raging blaze at a multi-family home in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze on Round Hill Street in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood shortly before 10:45 a.m. found flames blowing out of a second-floor window, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed firefighters on ladders as they tried to get water on the fire.

At approximately 10:40 companies arrived to fire blowing out of the 2nd floor window in multi family home on Round Hill st JP. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/mCJBTmzKYA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 3, 2025

In a post on X, fire officials said crews had to work around multiple overhanging wires to get the ladders to the roof of the home.

“An aggressive interior and exterior attack on the fire stopped it from spreading to an adjacent house,” the department wrote in the post.

Companies had to work around multiple wires to to the ladders to the roof. Am aggressive interior and exterior attack on the fire stopped it from spreading to the adjacent house. pic.twitter.com/N12JfUNypF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 3, 2025

In an update shortly before 11:15 a.m., the department announced the heavy fire had been knocked down and that crews were overhauling the burned-out, wood-frame structure.

Heavy fire knocked down, major overhauling , all companies are working pic.twitter.com/LIwUtkBD4u — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 3, 2025

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured or inside the home when the fire started.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

