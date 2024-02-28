Five residents displaced after blaze in Canton two-family home

CANTON, Mass. — Crews battled a fierce attic fire at a two-family home in Canton on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to 8-10 Pequit Street around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a structure fire found heavy flames shooting from the top of the home, according to Canton officials.

Authorities say the fire started in the attic at 10 Pequit Street while 8 Pequit Street, the other side of the two-family residence, sustained smoke and water damage.

There were no reports of any injuries. The home was deemed uninhabitable by inspectional services. The chimney was subsequently removed due to instability issues.

Five residents were displaced and are being assisted by family and friends, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from the Norwood, Stoughton, Milton, and Sharon Fire Departments provided mutual aid at the scene.

