Five people hospitalized after two vehicle crash in Ipswich

IPSWICH, Mass. — A head on crash is under investigation in Ipswich after multiple people suffered injuries Thursday evening.

Ipswich police responded to High Street just after 5 p.m. and located a 2022 Subaru operated by an 83-year-old Maine woman with two passengers and a 2007 Hyundai operated by a 54-year-old Rowley man, with his 13-year-old child as a passenger, according to police.

According to police, one of the vehicles crossed the center line on High St. and struck the other vehicle causing the Hyundai to rollover and the Subaru to be pinned up against a wall.

The 83-year-old woman and one of her passengers were extricated from the Subaru and flown to a Boston Hospital with serious injuries. Police say they were not believed to be life-threatening.

Three other people involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

“The police officers, firefighters and paramedics did an awesome job working together,” Chief Nikas said. “Their quick work helped patients get the medical care they needed as soon as possible.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group