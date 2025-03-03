Local

Five people displaced following house fire in Belmont

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BELMONT, Mass. — Five people have been displaced following a house fire in Belmont on Sunday afternoon.

According to Belmont Fire, around 1:48 p.m. crews received a call for a structure fire on Pleasant Street.

Upon arrival, officers were greeted with smoke and fire on the second floor.

Fire engines blocked off traffic as crews battled the flames.

Fire officials tell Boston 25 that five people have been displaced due to severe fire, smoke and water damage.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

