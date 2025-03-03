Five people displaced following house fire in Belmont

BELMONT, Mass. — Five people have been displaced following a house fire in Belmont on Sunday afternoon.

According to Belmont Fire, around 1:48 p.m. crews received a call for a structure fire on Pleasant Street.

Upon arrival, officers were greeted with smoke and fire on the second floor.

Mutual Aid Response: Cambridge Engines 1 & 9, Ladder 4, Squad 4, & Division 2 are working in Belmont at their 2nd alarm, Box 122, a fire at 592 Pleasant St.

The temp is 28 degrees with a real feel of 18.@BelmontFD pic.twitter.com/GG90M6s4JV — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) March 2, 2025

Fire engines blocked off traffic as crews battled the flames.

Fire officials tell Boston 25 that five people have been displaced due to severe fire, smoke and water damage.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group