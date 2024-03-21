Five Massachusetts bars ranked among the ‘Top Sports Bars in the U.S.’

BOSTON, Mass. — March Madness is here and who doesn’t love watching the game at a sports bar? Sports bars offer cheers, screams, and cries over your favorite team and five Massachusetts bars have recently been ranked as the ‘Top Sports Bars in the U.S.’

With 154 million people tuning in to watch their favorite sports every month, and 17,327 sports bars across the country, sometimes its hard to figure out the best place to head to.

A recent ranking published by BET US, compiled a list of the top-ranked sports bars across the United States. Their rankings were based on the bar’s average Google review scores, the cheapest beer price, and the price of a hamburger.

BET US’s study titled “Top Sports Bars in the U.S.” named five different Massachusetts locations in their rankings.

The rankings for the five sports bars in Massachusetts are:

39. Lazy Dog Sports Bar, Lynn Mass.: 4.6

77. The Banshee, Boston Mass.: 4.5

101. Boston Ale House, West Roxbury, Mass.: 4.60

114. Bleacher Bar, Boston Mass.: 4.5

143. Buffs’ Pub, Newton Mass.: 4.5

With a 4.6 Google review score, Lazy Dog Sports Bar has one of the highest rating scores across the US. The price of a hamburger is $6.99 and just $5 for a beer.

Bleacher Bar also ranked as the 2nd most expensive bar for a beer in the U.S. Overlooking Fenway Park’s centerfield, a beer costs $7 at the bar.

To view the full study, visit the link here.

