Fitchburg police investigating hit and run crash

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Fitchburg police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a man Sunday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Westminster Street at Ashburnham Street shortly 8:00 p.m. after a vehicle struck a 30-year-old male pedestrian and drove away from the scene.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition with unknown injuries, Fitchburg police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fitchburg Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

